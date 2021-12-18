Chelsea have re-entered the market for Kounde and Lautaro Martinez, while Newcastle have made an £85 million bid for Vlahovic.

Chelsea have re-entered the market for Kounde and Lautaro Martinez, while Newcastle have made a £85 million bid for Vlahovic.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a £85 million bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The in-form Serb has been linked with Tottenham, Arsenal, and Man City, among others, after refusing to sign a new contract with the Italian club.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez’s partnership with Romelu Lukaku is said to be rekindled at Chelsea.

Before Lukaku moved to Stamford Bridge, the two helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title last season.

The Blues are also expected to rekindle their interest in Seville defender Jules Kounde, with the Spanish club willing to lower their £68 million asking price for the defender.

If they come into close contact with anyone who is Covid positive, unvaccinated Prem stars must isolate for 10 days.

The Government’s Plan B’s new hardline directive, which has no exceptions, has already left some Premier League squads skeleton-thin.

At a summit meeting on Monday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters plans to confirm that the Festive football programme is on.

In a letter to all 20 clubs, the chief executive laid down the law, putting the onus on them to stress the importance of vaccinations in order to avoid a major shutdown.

“Everyone needs to be aware of the importance of finishing the season while ensuring the safety of players, staff, and fans,” Masters wrote.

“We have all brought attention to the importance of vaccination, which has never been more important.”

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banned from Arsenal first-team training and will remain out of Mikel Arteta’s plans until at least the end of 2021.

The striker’s future at Emirates is looking increasingly bleak after the club stripped him of his captaincy on Monday for his ‘latest disciplinary breach,’ which Arsenal described as returning late from an agreed trip to France to collect his sick mother.

The 32-year-old has not been involved in first-team training at the club’s London Colney HQ this week, according to The Telegraph, a development that raises doubts about his future in north London.

Instead, the striker has been training separately from the rest of the team.

On Friday, Arteta confirmed that Aubameyang would not be considered for the weekend match against Leeds, and it is understood that his exclusion from first-team activities will continue until the end of the month, when he will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.

In other news, Christian Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan has been officially terminated…

