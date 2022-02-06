Chelsea have three players injured ahead of the Club World Cup: Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, and Cesar Azpilicueta are all injured for Chelsea ahead of the Club World Cup.

Going into the Club World Cup, Chelsea is concerned about the fitness of three key players.

In the FA Cup Fourth Round on Saturday, the Blues needed extra time to defeat brave Plymouth Argyle.

On Saturday, Macaulay Gillesphey gave the League One side the lead, but Cesar Azpilicueta leveled the score.

However, they were unable to find another breakthrough before 90 minutes, resulting in a half-hour of additional action.

Marcos Alonso gave them the lead, but Kepa’s late penalty save gave them the 2-1 victory over Plymouth.

Chelsea have serious concerns about a trio of players as the Champions League holders prepare to fly to Abu Dhabi.

Thomas Tuchel, the Blues’ manager, was absent from yesterday’s match after testing positive for Covid.

He’ll also miss Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal or Al Jazira due to quarantine restrictions that will keep him in England until at least midweek.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Mason Mount, Azpilicueta, and Hakim Ziyech could all be unavailable.

The Pilgrims were defeated by Mount and Azpilicueta.

“We have a few problems,” Chelsea coach Michel Arnos admitted after taking over in Tuchel’s absence.

“We had to take out Mason [Mount], Hakim [Ziyech], Azpi felt his hamstring, and we had to take out Mason [Mount], and we had to take out Hakim [Ziyech], and we had to take out Mason [Mount], and we had to take out Hakim [Ziyech], and

“We had a few muscle issues, but they’re hopefully minor.”

Mount has already been a key player for the Blues this season, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.