Chelsea in Kai Havertz transfer boost as Bayer Leverkusen admit £90m attacker CAN leave ‘under certain conditions’

CHELSEA have been handed a huge transfer boost with Bayer Leverkusen saying Kai Havertz CAN leave if “certain conditions are met”.

The Blues have been strongly linked with making a move for the £90million-rated attacker this summer.

He would complete a fearsome front three alongside new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

But the Londoners will have to thrash out the transfer fee for the 21-year-old, with Leverkusen unwilling to lower their asking price.

If this price is met, there seems an acceptance that Leverkusen could lose their star man in the coming weeks.

Speaking to German magazine Kicker, Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said: “No decision has been made yet.

“I’d like to repeat myself by emphasising that we’re talking about a wonderful footballer.

“There is nothing new in this regard.

“We have a clear and mutual agreement with him and his representatives that he can only leave if certain requirements are met. Otherwise he will stay.”

Havertz has scored 17 goals in all competitions this term.

After the 7-1 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich over two legs, Frank Lampard still has plenty of work to do to bring silverware back to the club.

But the immediate priority is trying to get the Havertz deal over the line.

Now with Leverkusen’s season over, Chelsea will hope to get the deal for the star man done.

And there has already been another boost from the Bundesliga with it being reported that German champs Bayern have ruled out going for Havertz.

Having completed the £40.9million transfer of Leroy Sane from Manchester City, another major investment is not on Die Roten’s radar.

Bayern chief Uli Hoeness told FAZ: “I am sure that, after Leroy Sane, there will be no major transfers this year.

“That has nothing to do with the quality of Havertz. We all think he is a very, very good player.

“But in the coronavirus period after a transfer of almost 50 million, one of 70, 80 million or more I can’t imagine making unless we secure counter-financing through player sales.”