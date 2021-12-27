Chelsea injury news: Romelu Lukaku’s return is a risk, and Thomas Tuchel is now worried about two more things.

Chelsea injury news: Romelu Lukaku’s return is a risk, and Thomas Tuchel is now concerned about two more issues.

Given Chelsea’s grueling upcoming schedule, seeing Kante and Silva limping off at Villa Park was not a welcome sight for Tuchel.

Romelu Lukaku last played a full 90 minutes on October 2nd, due to a bout of Covid as a result of an ankle sprain, but his 45-minute cameo at Villa Park was a timely boost for Chelsea at a time when Thomas Tuchel is getting a little irritated.

In a bruising second-half display against Aston Villa, the Belgian was back among the goals and bundling defenders over.

“We are the hunters now,” he declared after the 3-1 win, which put them six points ahead of Manchester City at the halfway point of the season.

Lukaku is ready for the fight, and while he will be looking to add to his four league goals this season in the coming weeks, his appearance went against medical advice and could come back to haunt Chelsea at a time when they most need him.

Tuchel warned after Lukaku said he had been “working hard” to get back to full fitness, “He’s not ready for that, even if he wants it.”

“We thought we could take the risk and be more offensive,” Tuchel explained, “but it was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him.”

Tuchel isn’t hiding his displeasure, especially after Chelsea’s request to postpone the Wolves match was denied by the Premier League earlier this month.

On Boxing Day, he said, “It’s not fair.”

“Even if we have Covid, they make us play all the time.”

We’ve sustained new injuries, and they’re not going away.

These decisions are made at the green table in offices.

We’re having trouble and are putting a lot of pressure on our players.”

Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic may be back for the time being, but N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva, who both hobbled off in the second half against Villa, could be the ones to replace them on the sidelines, and their prognoses could well determine Tuchel’s mood come Wednesday’s match against Brighton.

Chelsea will play Liverpool on 2 January, followed by Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup and Chesterfield in the Championship.

