Chelsea injury news: The latest on James, Silva, and Chilwell, as Tuchel dismisses title talk.

Chelsea’s injury list is growing after James and Christensen were forced off in the draw with Brighton.

Many saw a glaring omission in Thomas Tuchel’s complaints about Chelsea’s growing list of injuries.

After his team lost two more points at home to Brighton, he said it was “stupid” to expect the European champions to compete in a title race with Liverpool and Manchester City given their current circumstances.

Six of the players who started the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday also started the Champions League final in May.

A £58 million forward (Christian Pulisic) and a new £97.5 million striker (Romelu Lukaku) are among the others.

That isn’t to say Chelsea hasn’t been dealt an unfavorable hand.

Reece James and Andreas Christensen limped off, joining Thiago Silva, Timo Werner, and Ben Chilwell on the list of probable Liverpool absentees for the game on January 2.

Then there are the Covid cases: Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, and Chilwell all tested positive before the Everton match on December 16th.

Chelsea’s request to postpone an away match at Wolves was denied by the Premier League two days later, with six confirmed cases.

If the season is to run smoothly, as the Premier League demands, thresholds will almost certainly be necessary.

Rather than making case-by-case decisions, the governing body could opt for more transparency.

Could clubs still field a squad with U23s and reasonably expect to compete? How many players have Covid? Who has Covid and who is simply injured?

Tuchel believes there is a bigger picture at play here.

N’Golo Kante has been forced to play more minutes than his doctor has recommended, putting him at risk of further injury.

Uncertainty grows in the absence of clear regulations on what constitutes a club’s inability to field a squad.

Was it reasonable for Crystal Palace to ask not to play Tottenham on Boxing Day, only to make one change from their previous starting XI and field, for the most part, their strongest side? Why were Newcastle playing Manchester United on Monday evening if they would be unable to do so by Tuesday?

