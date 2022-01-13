Chelsea is preparing a new contract offer for Antonio Rudiger in the hopes of breaking through, as the defender demands £200k per week.

CHELSEA is planning a new approach to keep Antonio Rudiger at the club.

And the defender is ready to listen in what could be a pivotal moment in contract negotiations.

Rudiger, 28, is set to become a free agent this summer, and Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all interested.

The German is said to have rejected Chelsea’s first offer of £140,000 per week and now wants around £200K per week, which would still leave him as the team’s lowest paid player.

According to sources close to the situation, the Blues may offer Rudi a sizable loyalty bonus in order to boost his pay and make staying at Stamford Bridge more appealing.

According to reports, Romelu Lukaku earns around £325,000 per week, putting Rudiger well behind the striker in terms of pay.

But, on the other hand, the player is in some of his best form of his career, is highly regarded by coach Thomas Tuchel, and is not in a hurry to leave.

All of these factors are assisting Chelsea in maintaining their belief in their ability to persuade one of their most influential players to commit his future to the club.

Rudiger’s goal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against bitter rivals Tottenham on Wednesday underlined his importance on the pitch.

“We have things to offer,” Tuchel said after the game. “He is the player he is, in a Chelsea shirt and in a Chelsea environment.”

He’s well aware of it.”

Tuchel will have a difficult time reorganizing his defense in the second half of the season, with club captain and key defender Cesar Azpilicueta, as well as Danish center back Andreas Christensen, both out of contract in the summer.

Azpilicueta, the club’s longest-serving player, is relatively easy to resolve at 32 years old.

However, the 25-year-old Christensen has piqued the interest of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

