Chelsea is’ready to sanction’ Hakim Ziyech’s loan transfer, with AC Milan emerging as a possible destination.

Chelsea are’ready to sanction’ Hakim Ziyech’s loan transfer, with AC Milan a possible destination.

Chelsea are reportedly considering loaning out out-of-favor midfielder Hakim Ziyech in January.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the 28-year-old playmaker has struggled for playing time and appeared to be on the verge of a move last summer.

The Blues, on the other hand, are thought to have blocked a deal, despite AC Milan’s interest.

The Italian giants may return when the transfer window opens, according to Calciomercato.it.

According to an Italian news outlet, the Premier League is now willing to let the £36 million signing go on loan with a purchase option.

And this has tipped off AC Milan, who are still interested in bringing Ziyech to the San Siro.

In recent years, the Serie A and Premier League giants have had an excellent transfer market relationship.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud, and Fikayo Tomori have all recently moved to West London from Milan.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Malang Saar, a free agent, is also being courted by the Rossoneri.

This season, Ziyech has made 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals.

Milan could face competition from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, both of whom are reportedly interested in signing the Moroccan.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.