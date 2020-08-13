Chelsea join Arsenal in Joelson Fernandes transfer race after Gunners have £29m bid ‘rejected by Sporting Lisbon’

CHELSEA and Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Portuguese prodigy Joelson Fernandes, according to reports.

The Sporting Lisbon starlet, 17, has been dubbed the next Cristiano Ronaldo due to his phenomenal wing-wizardry.

Under-17 international Joelson made his Primeira Liga debut for Sporting in June and has a £41million release clause in his contract.

Arsenal have just had a second offer of £29m turned down by Sporting officials after failing with an £18m opening bid.

The Gunners are expected to test the Lisbon club’s resolve with an improved offer later this week, with boss Mikel Arteta eager to land the teenager.

But reports in Portugal claim both Chelsea and City have contacted Joelson’s advisor Kia Joorabchian to discuss potential deals.

Meetings are understood to be planned with both the free-spending Premier League clubs in the next few days.

And either Blues chief Frank Lampard or Etihad boss Pep Guardiola could yet pip Arteta to Joelson’s signature – with Sporting insisting they want the full £41million for him.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also shown interest in the youngster.

Guinea-Bissau-born Joelson is the latest in a line of wing wonders produced by Sporting, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Nani.

He has 16 Portugal youth caps from Under-15 upwards, scoring four goals.