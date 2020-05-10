Chelsea join race for Monaco left-back Bode Fallo-Toure as cheaper alternative to Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Monaco left-back Bode Fallo-Toure as they look for a cheaper alternative to Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Frank Lampard has highlighted a left-back as a priority signing this summer and has been a long term admirer of Chilwell, but has concerns over his price tag.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced clubs to re-evaluate their transfer plans and Chilwell’s reported £60million valuation could be beyond Chelsea’s budget.

FootMercato reports Chelsea have now turned their attentions to Monaco’s Fallo-Toure, who has overcome a difficult start to the season to enjoy a fine campaign.

The Frenchman joined Monaco from Lille in January 2019 and struggled under Thierry Henry but has shone since the appointment of Robert Moreno.

Fallo-Toure’s athleticism and ability on the ball fit the profile of left-back Lampard is keen to acquire, but he isn’t the only manager keen on making a summer bid.

The 23-year-old has also caught the attention of Bundesliga sides Hamburg and RB Leipzig, two clubs who could be able to guarantee him first team football.

Chelsea already have Emerson and Marcos Alonso as options at left-back, with the former of that duo recently hitting out at suggestions he could depart this summer.

The 25-year-old has made just one appearance from the bench since January but is adamant he is happy at the club and hasn’t fallen out with Lampard.

Emerson started the season as the club’s first choice left-back before a hamstring curtailed his impressive start and saw Alonso take his place.