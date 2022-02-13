Chelsea joins an elite group of only FIVE European clubs to have won every major trophy – Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only ones missing.

CHELSEA has now won every major trophy after defeating Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final.

After missing out on the Club World Cup in 2012, Roman Abramovich took 18 years to complete the collection.

On that occasion, Chelsea lost to Corinthians, but an extra-time win over Palmeiras was decided by a Kai Havertz penalty.

The German also scored the game-winning goal in the Champions League final, ensuring that The Blues qualified for the Club World Cup.

Chelsea has also joined an elite club by winning the World Cup, as only four other European teams have done so.

Real Madrid has never won the Cup Winners Cup, so it is a difficult feat to achieve.

As a result, they will never be a part of the group that includes Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Ajax.

Despite their huge success in Europe, Liverpool and AC Milan are not included, despite winning the Champions League six and seven times, respectively.

Barcelona is also not in the group, but they could make it if they win the Europa League this year, which would be the first time they have competed since 2004.

Chelsea has now won 28 major titles, with 19 of them coming during Abramovich’s reign.

They have a chance to add four more trophies to their collection this season, starting with the League Cup final against Liverpool later this month.

Although winning the Premier League appears unlikely, Thomas Tuchel will be determined to maintain the club’s status as European champions and will be hoping for an FA Cup victory with United and Arsenal already out.

