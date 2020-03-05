Chelsea kid Billy Gilmour reveals Harry Maguire grabbed him by the throat

Billy Gilmour has revealed how Harry Maguire grabbed him by the throat and ‘was saying you’re a wee guy’ during Chelsea’s Carabao Cup meeting with Manchester United earlier this season.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour, 18, excelled as they beat Liverpool 2-0 on Tuesday night to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

But the 5ft 6in Gilmour learned a valuable footballing lesson the hard way when he tangled with 6ft 4in England centre-half Maguire during United’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge back in October.

‘He was pushing me off, gripping me by the throat. Basically he was saying I’m a wee guy,’ recalled Gilmour, who started that night.

‘That’s something I have to deal with. But I won’t let that happen again. That was a lesson.

‘He is going to try to bully young ones and that’s where I need to learn how to be stronger.

‘I’ve been working on that and I can only get stronger. But that was a learning curve when he gripped me in the box.’

Clearly that experience hasn’t fazed Gilmour, who produced a swaggering performance in midfield as Chelsea ended Liverpool’s hopes of winning a Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League this season.

The Glaswegian, who joined Chelsea’s academy from Rangers in the summer of 2017, has been given a handful of minutes in the Premier League this season by manager Frank Lampard.

But he also started both of Chelsea’s EFL Cup matches, came off the bench against Hull City in the third round of the FA Cup and then played from the start against Liverpool.

With Lampard short on midfielders, with Jorginho suspended for Chelsea’s next three games and the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek injured, Gilmour could well feature when they play Everton on Sunday.