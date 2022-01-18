Chelsea lead the race for Tchouameni, Martial agrees to a Juventus loan, and Eriksen is in talks with Brentford, according to the latest transfer news.

LIVE transfer updates: Chelsea lead the race for Tchouameni, Martial agrees to a Juventus loan, and Eriksen is in talks with Brentford.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER SEASON HAS BEGUN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

In the race for Monaco wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni, Chelsea is said to be ahead of Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, a former Monaco star, is set to leave United.

The striker is said to be unwilling to join any Premier League club, despite reports that he has agreed to a loan with Juventus.

Christian Eriksen, in an unexpected turn of events, is a January target for Brentford.

Real Madrid are confident of landing both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Everton and Newcastle are both interested in Hazard.

Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid nightmare might be coming to an end this month, with the club reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for the 31-year-old.

Hazard has struggled since joining Real Madrid for a reported £130 million in July 2019.

And, according to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid is happy to let Hazard leave the club in January.

Due to his high wage demands, they say a move this month is ‘not easy.’

The Belgium international currently earns £9.2 million per year, which equates to over £175,000 per week.

Although the Premier League’s Newcastle and Everton are rumored to be interested, no firm offer has been made.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial has agreed to join Juventus on loan.

Anthony Martial, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, has reportedly agreed to join Serie A giants Juventus.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has accused him of requesting to be left out of United’s matchday squad for the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Rangnick’s claim is refuted by Martial.

“I will never refuse to play for Manchester United,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I never will.”

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Martial’s exit is edging closer, with the 26-year-old happy to join Juventus.

Martial would be taken on a season-long loan by the Italian club.

Chelsea overtakes Manchester United in the Tchouameni race.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.