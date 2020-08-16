Chelsea legend John Terry lost £207,000 after trendy swimwear firm he backed went bust

CHELSEA legend John Terry has lost £207,000 after a trendy swimwear firm he backed went bust.

The former England captain, 39, invested in luxury brand Thomas Royall in 2015.

Terry, wife Toni, 37, and son Georgie, 14, have recently modelled for the company for whom the star was a director in 2018.

The defender said of the business: “Our aim is to go global.”

But it has now gone bust, owing £512,000. Paperwork reveals administrators have confirmed that Terry’s investment has been lost.

The company has filed for liquidation and slashed its prices online with some shorts down from £85 to £30 and some T-shirts cut from £35 to £20.

Terry, Aston Villa’s assistant coach, was pictured in the brand’s shorts driving a speedboat on its Instagram page earlier this month.

He was seen with Georgie on a beach in matching shorts for a Fathers’ Day promotion in June.

Toni was pictured in the brand’s black bikini last month.

The company was set up by Brentford coach Sam Saunders and former Villa defender Liam Ridgewell.

A football source said: “I’m sure John will shake this loss off. It’s relatively small change to him.”

Terry’s representative did not respond to a request for a comment.

