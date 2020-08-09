Chelsea legend John Terry plays golf with TV stars Bradley Walsh, Peter Jones and Max Evans on holiday in Portugal

CHELSEA legend John Terry has been enjoying playing golf with TV stars Bradley Walsh and Peter Jones on holiday in Portugal.

Terry is sunning it up with wife Toni after helping guide Aston Villa to Premier League safety in his role as assistant boss.

And he was joined on a pristine golf course by The Chase’s Walsh, Dragons’ Den veteran Jones and Dancing On Ice star Max Evans

The famous four-ball were enjoying a round of golf in gorgeous weather when comedian Walsh decided to dish out some handy tips.

The host of the popular ITV gameshow explained exactly what he was trying to do with his drive off the tee – in side-splitting detail.

Both Terry and Jones got their phones out to film the funny man in full flow.

Terry had been linked with the managerial vacancy at Bournemouth after Eddie Howe’s departure but the Cherries have moved to install his old assistant Jason Tindall on a permanent basis.

And his future at Villa Park has been confirmed despite the appointment of Craig Shakespeare as Dean Smith’s No2.

Walsh went on to break down his technique and body shifts with the club in hand.

In the clip giggles could be heard from Walsh’s fellow players but fans were denied the chance to see how his drive ended up as filming stopped before he struck the ball.

The celeb crew also appeared to be joined on the course by former rugby union star Max Evans.

The ex-Dancing on Ice competitor recently hit the headlines after The Sun exclusively revealed a raunchy video of him with a vice girl had leaked online.

The former Scottish centre, 36, was filmed praising the assets of his female friend with white powder spotted in the clip.