Chelsea legend Terry nominates NINE former England players for knighthood, but Neville hilariously rules himself out.

Terry names NINE former England players who should be knighted, but Neville hilariously excludes himself.

JOHN TERRY wants his former England Golden Generation teammates to be knighted for their contributions to the sport.

The Chelsea legend expressed his displeasure with the New Year’s Honours list for 2022.

There were no current or former footballers on the list, though England assistant manager Steve Holland received an MBE, and Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes was awarded an OBE.

Terry, on the other hand, was perplexed as to why several of his former England teammates were once again overlooked.

“Can someone explain why Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ashley Cole, Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, Jamie Carragher, Wayne Rooney, and others have never been honored for their contributions to football?” Terry wrote on Twitter.

“Are we talking about the best of the best of all time?”

“I don’t think I’m anywhere near,” Neville cheerfully responded, “but I’d rather have a most improved player award for a Sunday team than an award off this lot.”

Terry isn’t the first person to suggest that a former football player be honored in this way.

Following Sir Lewis Hamilton’s investiture, the former England captain called for David Beckham to be knighted.

“Time for this man to get his KNIGHTHOOD,” he captioned a photo of Beckham on Twitter.

Beckham played for England 115 times, scoring 17 goals in a remarkable career.

Before moving on to Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan, and LA Galaxy, he made 394 appearances for Manchester United.

A knighthood, on the other hand, is an honor bestowed on a select few in football, including Sir Geoff Hurst, Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Trevor Brooking, and Sir Stanley Matthews.

