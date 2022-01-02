Chelsea legend Terry nominates NINE former England players for knighthood, but Neville hilariously rules himself out.

Terry names NINE ex-England players who should be knighted, but Neville hilariously excludes himself.

JOHN TERRY wants his former England teammates to be knighted for their contributions to the game.

The Chelsea legend expressed his displeasure with the New Year’s Honours list for 2022.

There were no current or former footballers on the list, but England assistant manager Steve Holland was awarded an MBE, and Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes was awarded an OBE.

Terry, on the other hand, was perplexed as to why a number of his former England teammates had been overlooked once again.

“Can someone explain why Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ashley Cole, Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, Jamie Carragher, Wayne Rooney, and others have never been recognized for their contributions to football?” Terry wrote on Twitter.

“Are we talking about the absolute best of all time?”

“I don’t think I’m anywhere near but I’d rather have a most improved player award for a Sunday team than an award off this lot,” Neville cheerfully dismissed the suggestion.

Terry isn’t the first person to suggest that a former football player be honored in this way.

Following Sir Lewis Hamilton’s investiture a few weeks ago, the former England captain demanded that David Beckham be knighted.

He captioned a photo of Beckham on Twitter, “Time for this man to get his KNIGHTHOOD.”

Beckham was capped 115 times for England and scored 17 goals during his illustrious career with the national team.

Before moving on to Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan, and LA Galaxy, he made 394 appearances for Manchester United.

However, only a select few in football have received knighthoods, including Sir Geoff Hurst, Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Trevor Brooking, and Sir Stanley Matthews.

