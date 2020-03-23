Chelsea legend warns Lampard off Coutinho amid transfer rumours

Chelsea have been warned off Philippe Coutinho by club legend Frank Leboeuf as there are “lots of question marks” around the Brazilian.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the Brazilian playmaker, who has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona.

Coutinho had to endure a frustrating 18 months at Barcelona before making the switch to Germany.

FEATURE: Ranking Premier League managers as potential PMs

The Brazil international spent a successful five years at Liverpool before making the huge move to Barca in 2018 but Leboeuf doubts the benefit of Chelsea bringing in Coutinho.

When asked whether a deal for Coutinho could be done, Leboeuf told ESPN: “I don’t think so.

“Coutinho has been good with Liverpool, so far poor with Barcelona and Bayern Munich,”

“I would have lots of question marks seeing him coming to Chelsea, to bring what?

“We have young players, very talented, who are very promising. We have good midfield players with [Mateo] Kovacic and Jorginho, to organise the game.

“I don’t know where his place would be. If I was the chairman, if I was the coach, I would be very hesitant to pick him up.”