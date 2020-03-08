Chelsea legends still remember Carlo Ancelotti fondly

Carlo Ancelotti gave a smirk as he played down his row with referee Chris Kavanagh ahead of Everton’s visit to Chelsea on Sunday.

‘The stand at Stamford Bridge is near the dugout, so I will not be too far away,’ he quipped, revealing his intimate knowledge of the ground.

Amid the dramatic aftermath of Everton’s draw with Manchester United last weekend – after which Ancelotti was not given a touchline ban – it was a reminder of this weekend’s most fascinating Premier League sub-plot: Ancelotti is returning to Stamford Bridge for the first time as a manager since his sacking nearly nine years ago.

The last time the Italian graced that dugout was on May 15, 2011, for a 2-2 draw with Newcastle, which hammered another nail into his proverbial coffin. The final one hit home seven days later, when he was brutally sacked in the Goodison Park tunnel following a 1-0 defeat by his current employers.

Chelsea had finished the season in second place, but a distant nine points off Manchester United having picked up just one point from their final three matches.

Ancelotti was allowed to perform his post-match media duties that afternoon, before being informed by then-chief executive Ron Gourlay of owner Roman Abramovich’s decision in the Goodison corridors he now frequents.

While the manner of his sacking shocked everyone, Ancelotti had been privately expecting it after three defeats by Manchester United in April and May saw them knocked out of the Champions League and effectively hand the title to their rivals.

Just 11 months earlier, it was another match at Old Trafford which defined Chelsea’s season, as a 2-1 victory set them on course for the title, amid an incredible end-of-season run which saw them put seven past Aston Villa and Stoke, five past Portsmouth and eight past Wigan on the day they were crowned champions. They would go on to seal the Double the following weekend with an FA Cup final victory over Portsmouth – and their 103 goals that season stood as a Premier League record for eight years until broken by Manchester City.

Blues legends Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba both enjoyed their best ever goalscoring seasons for Chelsea in 2009-10, netting 26 and 37 times respectively in all competitions, and Lampard in particular is a huge fan of Ancelotti.

Lampard, in the opposite dugout to Ancelotti on Sunday, needs no second invitation to praise the Italian. ‘He is a players’ manager,’ he said after the Italian was sacked by Napoli in December. ‘He listens to his players and he wants to get the best from his best players because he knows that’s how you win the league.

‘Didier Drogba scored 29 goals that year, comfortably his highest tally in the league. Carlo created a great atmosphere, he got all the best players in and we went on a run late in the season. To finish the league we were winning 7-0 or 8-0, crazy scorelines.

‘It was not as structured as Jose Mourinho’s team but he got the best from the players. We had a real freedom for full-backs to get forward and we all covered for each other. When it clicked for us, it really clicked.’

Ancelotti’s Chelsea captain John Terry echoed those sentiments in 2018, telling The Coaches’ Voice in 2018: ‘What I really loved about Carlo was his man-management. The way he adapted as well – because he had a way of coaching that probably didn’t suit English football.

‘He adapted very quickly and when speaking to me, Frank [Lampard], Didier [Drogba], he wanted to pick our brains: “is this too much tactics for the players to do? Are we doing too much of this?”

‘You know the responsibility is on you as a group. And he was part of that. The togetherness was incredible and obviously we went on to win some big things.’

But it was the same freedom and expression that Ancelotti encouraged in his players that would lead to his downfall.

When, in early 2010, Terry was stripped of the England captaincy for allegedly having an affair with team-mate Wayne Bridge’s wife and Ashley Cole’s celebrity marriage to Cheryl Tweedy broke down, Ancelotti bore the brunt of the blame from Abramovich for Chelsea’s negative press. He wrote in his 2016 book Quiet Leadership: ‘He (Abramovich) would try to convince me, with all my experience to the contrary, to be stronger, tougher and more rigorous with the players. I’d heard it all before and I’ve heard it since but he was wrong — they are all wrong.

‘They hire me to be kind and calm with the players, and then at the first sign of trouble along the way, that’s the very characteristic they point to as the problem. I know that if I am winning then, it is because I am calm. Equally, if I am losing, it is because I am calm. How can it be both? It’s a paradox but I was trapped by it at Chelsea.’

After winning the first five matches of the 2010-11 season, things quickly turned sour for Ancelotti in Chelsea’s title defence as they lost five matches before New Year with Lampard often injured and Drogba suffering from malaria. After a 1-0 defeat by Wolves in early January, they were languishing down in fifth place.

It was at this time that Abramovich went all in by splashing £50million on Fernando Torres from Liverpool, and another £25m on David Luiz from Benfica. Until that point, spending had limited under Ancelotti, with only Ross Turnbull, Yuri Zhirkov, Nemanja Matic and Daniel Sturridge arriving before his first season, and Yossi Benayoun and Ramires joining in the summer of 2010.

The January signings would prove to be too little, too late. Luiz immediately improved a defence which had seen Ricardo Carvalho depart for Real Madrid the previous summer without being replaced – but that only begged the question, why hadn’t Abramovich and then-sporting director Frank Arnesen signed a replacement sooner? Torres would score just once in 18 matches before the end of the season, with hindsight proving his peak years were already well behind him when Chelsea signed him aged 26 as he went on to become one of the biggest flops in Premier League history.

Given that the experience of Joe Cole, Michael Ballack, Deco and Juliano Belletti was also lost the previous summer, there can be little argument against the fact that Chelsea’s squad was weakened in the summer after they won the league. Arnesen would leave midway through the 2010-11 season as Abramovich shelved plans to replace veterans with academy products by returning to his big-spending ways.

To expect Champions League success amid this confusion was wishful thinking by Abramovich, but Ancelotti was given a second crack at it having been knocked out by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho’s Inter, who would go on to win it, the previous year.

As was Abramovich’s wont before Roberto di Matteo finally delivered the Champions League in 2012, failure to win Europe’s top prize immediately put you on borrowed time as Chelsea manager – no matter what else you had won or how popular you were with players and fans.

And so, there was an air inevitability which came with the drama of Ancelotti’s sacking. The Italian, now 60, has added to his glittering his c.v. with title wins at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while he won his third Champions League crown while at Real Madrid.

He will be warmly received by the Stamford Bridge faithful, if they can spot him in the stands, though if he can take points off Lampard’s stuttering side those same fans might be forgiven for wondering, what if?