Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are proof that a prolific striker is no longer required by top teams.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man City are proof that a prolific striker is no longer required by top teams.

Players share goals more than ever before as a result of tactical innovations and larger squads.

In February 2015, Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal lamented his team’s lack of a 20-goal scorer as the reason for their failure to mount a serious title challenge.

On the surface, Van Gaal had a valid point.

The last time a Manchester United player scored 20 league goals was in 2012-13, when Robin van Persie did it for the club.

That was also their final season as league champions.

Away from Old Trafford, the picture was similar.

Between 2001 and 2015, the top league scorer for the Premier League winning team averaged 22 goals per season.

Every season from 2009-10 to 2018-19, the Premier League champion had a player score 20 or more goals.

That run, however, came to a halt.

Mohamed Salah has 19 goals in the Premier League this season.

That’s close to the cut-off, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool won the title with such ease in Salah’s lowest-scoring season at Anfield.

Manchester City won the Premier League last season, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring 13 goals in the league.

Chelsea won the Champions League, and Olivier Giroud, their top scorer, started two games and scored two-thirds of his goals in one.

With more than a third of the season completed, the two title contenders have the top scorers with four goals each.

Which begs the question: Is this a deliberate strategy, the result of very specific circumstances at a small number of clubs (after all, there are only three likely title challengers this season, and they are the only clubs to have won the last five titles), or pure luck?

Rotation is clearly important.

The Premier League’s deepest squads belong to Chelsea and Manchester City.

With commitments in other competitions in mind, both Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola have been able to change their attacking personnel; the rise of “Pep Roulette.”

Torres, Foden, Sterling, Silva, Palmer, Mahrez, and Grealish have all started as Manchester City’s nominal center forward in 13 league games.

Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, and Werner were the starting four for Chelsea.

The “false nine” attacking strategy makes sense due to the increased workload (or at least the same workload with shorter breaks between seasons).

It’s like that.

