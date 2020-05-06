Chelsea ‘looking to sell Michy Batshuayi this summer amid interest from West Ham’

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell Michy Batshuayi this summer, with West Ham interested in signing the striker.

Batshuayi has been restricted to just one Premier League start this season as he has struggled to force his way into Frank Lampard’s plans.

As reported by HLN, West Ham are interested in bringing in Batshuayi as they look to bolster their attacking options.

But the Blues are unlikely to get anoything near the £40million they value the Belgian striker at.

Batshuayi’s current Chelsea contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, with the Blues now looking to get him off their books.

Since joining Chelsea in 2016, Batshuayi has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the club, with six of those strikes coming this season.

He has spent much of his time as a Chelsea player out on loan, taking in spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

Prior to joining Chelsea, Batshuayi played for Standard Liege and Marseille.

Batshuayi has been capped 29 times by Belgium, for whom he has scored 16 goals.