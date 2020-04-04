Chelsea ‘make the first move for Philippe Coutinho’ as Man United and Tottenham weigh up interest

Chelsea have reportedly made the first move in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The attacking midfielder joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal worth £145million two years ago.

Things did not go to plan for the Brazilian as he failed to make a big impact at the Nou Camp and was subsequently loaned out to Bayern Munich last summer.

Coutinho has done well in Germany but Sport say the Bundesliga giants are unwilling to exercise their £105m option to buy him at the end of his spell.

And that has put a number of clubs on alert with Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester all interested.

Sport claim the Blues have attempted to steal a march on their rivals by contacting the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian, with whom they have a strong relationship.

And it is thought Barcelona would be willing to accept making a substantial loss on the player by selling him for as little as £53m. That would be £92m less than what they signed him for.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is a big fan of the player and has money to spend following the club’s transfer ban.