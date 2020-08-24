Chelsea manager Frank Lampard raiding Wigan to add coach Anthony Barry to first-team staff

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is raiding Wigan to add coach Anthony Barry to his first team staff.

Lampard knows Barry from doing courses together and has moved to bring him to Stamford Bridge as a new assistant with Jody Morris.

Scouser Barry, 34 joined Wigan when Paul Cook was in charge and was rated a rising star with his ideas and knowledge helping the Latics.

Barry was close to becoming Tranmere Rovers manager but stayed with Wigan until this surprise approach.

He was in London yesterday to finalise the move.

After leaving first club Coventry in 2005, the ex-midfielder spent all his playing career in the lower divisions and non-League football.

His 300-plus appearances took in Accrington Stanley, twice, Yeovil, Chester City, Fleeetwood and Wrexham, where he retired in 2017.

Barry’s former Accrington chief Cook identified his coaching potential, though – appointing him at the DW Stadium.

Cook quit Wigan on August 1 following their relegation after a 12-point penalty for going into administration.

But his assistant is going up in the world.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly in “advanced talks” with PSG skipper Thiago Silva over a shock swoop for the ex-Brazil centre-back, 35.

That follows England hopeful Lewis Dunk, 28, signing a new five-year contract with Brighton – ending talk of a move to Stamford Bridge.