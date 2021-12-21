Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called up TWELVE players from the academy and U23s to train with the injury-plagued senior team.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called up TWELVE players from the academy and U23s to train with the injured senior team.

Injuries and Covid-related absences have decimated the Blues’ squad, forcing the German to rely on his youth ranks to make up the difference.

According to Football London, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, 18, Josh Brooking, 19, Xavier Mbuyamba, 19, Alfie Gilchrist, 18, Dion Rankine, 19, and Xavier Simons, 18, all trained with the first team squad players on Monday.

Lewis Baker, 26, Lewis Hall, 17, Joe Haigh, 18, Harvey Vale, 18, Bryan Fiabema, 18, and Jay Wareham, 18, reportedly did as well.

Tuchel was enraged ahead of his team’s 0-0 draw at Wolves on Sunday, after the club’s request to postpone the game was denied.

Since their 1-1 draw with Everton on Thursday, the Blues have had SEVEN Covid cases in their squad, with more players testing positive since then.

The Premier League, despite the obvious safety concerns, declined Chelsea’s request to call the game off because they were still able to name a full team.

“We are disappointed, we are a little angry,” Tuchel said ahead of the match.

“I’m concerned from a medical standpoint; we’ve had four days of positive tests in a row.”

“How will it come to a halt if we’re riding in the same bus and attending the same meetings?”

“We have seven positive cases,” he continued, “and we applied to not play and put the situation under control, but it was denied.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend, and we’re concerned about the players’ health.”

“We end up with players who are playing through injuries, and we take the chance.”

N’Golo Kante has been recalled to the Blues’ starting lineup, while Thiago Silva, 37, is making his second start in four days.

Chelsea’s bench consisted of only four outfielders and two goalkeepers.

Mateo Kovacic, who had recently recovered from a bout of Covid-19, was one of them.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Ben Chilwell all tested positive for the Blues on Thursday.

