Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Conor Gallagher will return to the club and compete for a starting spot following his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Conor Gallagher will return to Chelsea after a loan spell at Crystal Palace, according to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

CONOR GALLAGHER is expected to return to Chelsea next season, where he will compete for a starting spot.

After a fantastic loan spell at Crystal Palace this season, Thomas Tuchel revealed the club ‘loves’ the 21-year-old.

Since signing a season-long loan deal at Selhurst Park, the midfielder has scored six goals and provided three assists.

Tuchel has made it clear that he has done enough to earn a starting spot at Stamford Bridge next season.

“We love Conor,” the German said.

We have no doubts about him.

“When we looked at the midfield – Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante – we decided on Conor because he was the fourth best player in the group.”

“This was something Conor had known all along.”

“An opportunity presented itself where he could clearly see more minutes and responsibility.

“Would he have been the same Conor if he had stayed here? Obviously not, because the situation would have changed.”

“Perhaps the same people would then ask, ‘How can they trust Conor Gallagher?’ or ‘Why don’t they give him more minutes?’

“It wouldn’t have mattered if Mateo hadn’t been hurt.”

“So, no, you can’t go back and change the decisions made for the club and the player.”

It was something that everyone agreed on.

“And it’s clearly the right decision because he’s doing so well and everyone is happy.”

“That’s because he plays every game and understands how crucial he is to the Crystal Palace team.”

“This is a critical component of performing at your highest level.”

The Eagles want Gallagher’s contract to be permanent.

The West Londoners have been rumored to be willing to cash in and sign him on a long-term contract.

Tuchel’s comments, however, appear to rule that out.

