Chelsea midfielder Ben Chilwell has revealed that he played cricket until he was 14 years old, and that he was’maybe BETTER’ at it than he was at football.

Chelsea midfielder Ben Chilwell has revealed that he played cricket until he was 14 years old, and that he was ‘possibly BETTER’ at it than he was at football.

BEN CHILWELL has revealed that he played cricket until he was 14 years old, and that he was ‘possibly BETTER’ at it than he was at football.

Three provided the opportunity for the Chelsea left-back to hit a few balls with England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen, a Blues supporter, inquired about Chilwell’s cricketing background and was surprised to learn of the defender’s experience.

“It probably started at six or seven,” Chilwell, 25, said.

I continued to play until I was fourteen years old.

“I believe I was potentially, if not actually, better at cricket at the time.”

“Oh my gosh,” said Pietersen, 41.

I’m having a problem today.”

Chilwell used to play county cricket for Bedfordshire, so it’s no surprise he knew how to counter Pietersen’s trademark spin.

“Are you sure you don’t play often?” KP inquired, to which Chilwell replied, “It’s been a while.”

Chelsea signed the full-back from Leicester in 2019 and he has since scored seven goals for the Blues.

Chilwell was advised to push for a position further afield after his attacking ability impressed Pietersen so much.

“You might just want to leave left-back,” KP joked.

“Are you able to get out of left-back?” “Are you able to get out of left-back or not

“I’ll go into the managers tomorrow and have a word with him,” Chilwell replied.

One thing the England international is certain of is that he made the right decision in choosing football over cricket.

“I think you’ve just proven to me that I made the right decision not to play cricket,” he said.