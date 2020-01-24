Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to full training after eight months out

Chelsea have been given a boost with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek having returned to training after eight months on the sidelines.

Loftus-Cheek suffered the injury during a friendly against New England Revolution in the United States in May, which caused him to miss the Europa League final and the first half of this season.

However, the 24-year-old has taken a significant step forward in his recovery as he trained with Frank Lampard’s squad at Cobham on Friday.

Chelsea will, in all likelihood, be cautious with Loftus-Cheek as they seek to ensure that he doesn’t suffer a setback.

Loftus-Cheek has been capped ten times by England at senior level but faces a race against time to prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2020.

When at his best the Chelsea academy graduate is capable of making a major impact on games with his fine passing and excellent close control.

So far, Loftus-Cheek has made 72 appearances for Chelsea – he has scored twelve goals and provided ten assists.

It remains to be seen when Loftus-Cheek will be considered for selection, but Chelsea also have other injury issues at present with Christian Pulisic, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all sidelined.

Chelsea are in FA Cup fourth round action on Saturday, with Lampard’s side facing Hull away.

The Blues will be seeking to return to winning ways following their 2-2 draw against Arsenal.