Chelsea ‘monitoring Ajax star Ziyech’ as they prepare £45m summer move after ‘failed’ January bid 

Hakim Ziyech remains on Chelsea’s radar as boss Frank Lampard plans a shake-up of his squad this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues made a move for Ziyech during the January transfer window but Ajax were unwilling to let him leave during the season.

However Ziyech has indicted he wants to leave in the summer and the Dutch club expect a lot of interest in the £45million-rated midfielder.

Lampard was desperate to recruit another striker after the club’s transfer ban was lifted but was thwarted in attempts to bring in PSG striker Edinson Cavani as well as other attacking options.

But with the Blues boss expected to have up to £150m to splash in the summer, several players on his wish list could be tempted to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Jadon Sancho is also on his wish list but interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich could push up the price tag to a whopping £127m for the Borussia Dortmund and England star.