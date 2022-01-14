Chelsea must beat Man City to keep their title hopes alive, but their rivals are still out for vengeance following their Champions League defeat.

When the season began, many people picked CHELSEA to win the Premier League.

Yet, by 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, January 15th, their race could be effectively completed – despite the fact that they still have four months to go.

If Thomas Tuchel’s team loses at the Etihad in the lunchtime kick-off, they will be 13 points behind their opponents Manchester City.

With only 16 games remaining and Pep Guardiola’s side looking so strong, that would be an impossible gap to close.

Chelsea’s league campaign hasn’t been a disaster; they’ve only lost twice and are averaging more than two points per game.

A total of 43 points from your first 21 matches would have been considered a good springboard to push on during the run-in not long ago.

However, since Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp arrived on these shores, things have changed.

When you’re up against this City team, good isn’t good enough.

The bar has been set much higher.

Chelsea beat Pep’s side in the Champions League final in Porto in May, after defeating them in the league and FA Cup the week before.

The expectation was that, with Tuchel at the helm, they would push forward – and they were given the funds to do so.

When Roman Abramovich brought Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge for £100 million, he did not get much change.

The Russian owner will expect more than a place in the Carabao Cup final as a return on his massive investment for that kind of money.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has shown that you don’t always need a high-priced striker to leave your opponents in the dust.

He even flogged Ferran Torres – one of the forwards earmarked for the position in the summer – to Barcelona earlier this month, as if to prove his point.

When the teams met in London in September, City, clearly stung by their hat-trick of defeats, put in one of their best performances under Guardiola.

If that happens again this weekend, the European champions will realize they still have a long way to go.

