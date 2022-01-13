Chelsea must go all out to prevent ‘integral’ Antonio Rudiger from leaving on a free transfer, according to Cole.

As Cole explains why he is so good, Chelsea must go all out to prevent ‘integral’ Antonio Rudiger from leaving on a free transfer.

Former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole has described contract snub Antonio Rudiger as “integral” to the team’s success.

Following the expiration of his contract, Rudiger has been heavily linked with a summer move.

After rejecting Chelsea’s offer of a new contract last year, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, and Juventus are all interested in signing the 28-year-old.

However, while punditing for Sky Sports during the Carabao Cup semi-final match between Tottenham and Chelsea, Blues legend Cole expressed his admiration for Rudiger.

Chelsea won 1-0, securing their place in the final of the competition. Rudiger scored the winning goal.

“I played with him at Roma,” Cole explained.

Great personality, great training attitude, and a constant desire to be the best.

“In terms of the way this Chelsea team plays, he’s been crucial.”

“He’s aggressive, not allowing players to come off him and go into small pockets that normally don’t appeal to centre-backs.”

He’s brash, and he keeps Chelsea on the defensive.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Chelsea ‘need’ to keep Rudiger, according to Cole, because of the way he helps develop young players in the dressing room.

“I hope he stays because I think he’s been fantastic, especially with the younger players,” he continued.

The younger players always return to tell us how good he is with them.

“You need to keep players like him in the locker room.”

“I’m sure they are [doing everything]to keep him,” Jamie Redknapp, who was also on punditry duty, agreed with Cole.

In world football, there aren’t many like him.

There are a lot of nice center-backs now.

“Be prepared for a fight every time you play against them because not many of them will be aggressive or kick you.”

“When I look at Rudiger, that’s exactly what he brings; he’s a one-of-a-kind.”

“If you’re Chelsea, you’re responsible for everything.”

However, Rudiger is in a fantastic position because everyone wants him.”

Rudiger was instrumental in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph last season, and he has continued to be a standout performer this season.

This season, he’s made 28 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting four times, which is impressive for a centre-back.

The Blues remain hopeful that he will sign a new contract, despite reports that Rudiger is not in a hurry to make a decision.

Thomas Tuchel said last night that he was “confident” that an agreement could be reached.

When asked if he will leave Chelsea in the summer, the defender said…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.