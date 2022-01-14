Chelsea must not abandon their efforts to sign Rudiger and Christensen simply because Silva has signed a new contract, according to Johnson.

Former Chelsea player Glen Johnson is pleased that Thiago Silva has signed a new contract, but he has urged the club to sign other high-profile players.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Cesar Azpilicueta are just a few of the players whose contracts are up at the end of the season.

And, despite the fact that Chelsea extended Thiago Silva’s contract by a year earlier this month, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I don’t think Thiago Silva staying eases the pressure on Chelsea to keep Rüdiger – I think Chelsea still need to sign Rüdiger to a new contract,” Johnson told Bettingodds.com.

“Silva’s contract is only for another year, and he won’t be able to play every week.

“They did well to keep him, but I believe Chelsea should ensure that Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger are also kept long-term.”

“Silva has been outstanding since his arrival at Chelsea.

The guy has experience coming out of his ears from assisting all the young players, and he’s still having fun playing football.

“It’s fantastic that he’s extended his contract for another year.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Chelsea is having trouble extending the contracts of both players.

Rudiger has been in excellent form this season, attracting interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the German is willing to extend his contract with the Blues if he is paid the £200k per week that he desires.

After rejecting a previous offer, Chelsea is preparing new talks with the defender.

However, Christensen appears to be on his way out, as Borussia Dortmund has identified him as a top transfer target.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS