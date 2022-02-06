Chelsea names a 23-man squad for the Club World Cup, including Reece James, but no Tuchel, as they arrive in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea have named their 23-man squad for the Club World Cup, which includes Reece James but excludes Tuchel, as they arrive in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea have named Reece James in their 23-man Club World Cup squad as they prepare to fly to the United Arab Emirates for the tournament.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, was nowhere to be found as he continues to isolate himself after contracting Covid.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli are the goalkeepers for their respective teams.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Kenedy, Marcos Alonso. Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Kenedy, Marcos Alonso.

Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, and Ross Barkley are among the midfielders.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Just hours before the FA Cup fourth round match against Plymouth, the German coach received a positive test.

After extra time, the European champions defeated the League One side 2-1.

Edouard Mendy, the Blues’ first-choice goalkeeper, is also absent in the UAE.

On Sunday, the Senegalese goalkeeper will play Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final.

Chelsea, however, will be boosted by the return of England international James, according to the club website.

Since sustaining a hamstring injury against Brighton in December, the 22-year-old defender has not played.

However, he has been named to their squad for the Club World Cup in the hopes of regaining his full fitness.

Chelsea will play their last four match on Wednesday after receiving a bye into the tournament’s semi-finals.

They will face either Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia or Al-Jazira from the United Arab Emirates.

If they make it to the final, they will face either Palmeiras of Brazil or Al Ahly of Egypt for the trophy on Saturday.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The last time Chelsea competed in the Club World Cup was in 2012, when they lost 1-0 in the final to Corinthians.

Tuchel’s team is not scheduled to play in the Premier League until February 19, when they visit Crystal Palace.

Three days later, they host Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.