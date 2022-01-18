Chelsea ‘offered a chance to sign Layvin Kurzawa from PSG,’ but Thomas Tuchel is not interested in signing the full-back this month.

Chelsea has been given the opportunity to sign PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa, but Thomas Tuchel does not want him this month.

Despite Thomas Tuchel’s desperate need for left-back cover, Chelsea are ready to dismiss PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa.

After Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season due to knee ligament damage, the Blues were reportedly offered France’s Kurzawa.

Tuchel, however, is reportedly unwilling to sign the 29-year-old, at least not this month, according to Goal.

Kurzawa’s availability has been discussed between the Blues and PSG, according to reports.

However, a deal appears unlikely given Tuchel’s desire to look elsewhere.

Kurzawa, a former Monaco star, has also been linked with a move to Napoli.

Chelsea is reportedly looking for a loan replacement for Chilwell rather than a permanent replacement.

After being omitted early in the season due to his poor performance at Euro 2020, the England ace had returned to his best form.

However, the 25-year-old was injured in a match against Juventus in November, though he is recovering well after successful surgery.

Kenedy, who was on loan at Flamengo in his home country, has already returned to Chelsea.

They’ve also tried to persuade Lyon to release Emerson Palmeiri from his temporary stay in France as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen, a centre-back for Chelsea, is expected to turn down offers from Premier League rivals out of respect for the club.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old Dane, whose contract expires this summer.

