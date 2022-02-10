Chelsea ‘offers Rudiger nearly £200k per week,’ Blues’must sell Kante to secure Rice transfer,’ Neymar burgled

KURT ZOUMA has been slammed by West Ham United following the publication of a shocking video of him attacking his cat by The Sun.

The incident is not being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, and Zouma’s brother Yoan’s future with his club Dagenhan andamp; Redbridge is in jeopardy after appearing in the damning footage.

According to reports, Chelsea will be forced to sell N’Golo Kante in order to sign Declan Rice.

To keep Antonio Rudiger from leaving on a free transfer, the Blues are said to have offered him a lucrative contract worth almost £200,000 per week.

Mourinho explains why Sanchez is having such a bad time at Man United.

Jose Mourinho has revealed why Alexis Sanchez was dissatisfied with his situation at Manchester United.

After four years with Arsenal, the Chilean international moved to Old Trafford in January 2018.

For the Red Devils, however, he was unable to match that level of play, scoring only five times in 45 games.

In the summer of 2019, he was able to secure a transfer to Inter Milan, where he is still playing.

Mourinho, who coached Sanchez for the first 12 months of his time at the Theatre of Dreams, spoke with the player after Inter’s 2-0 victory over his team on Tuesday.

“He wasn’t happy in England; it wasn’t his natural habitat,” he explained.

Neymar has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A man has been detained on suspicion of stealing £30,000 from Neymar.

The 20-year-old was arrested in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on suspicion of targeting Neymar and other celebrities with fraudulent instant bank transfers known as PIX in Neymar’s homeland.

Although the account targeted is thought to be managed by Neymar’s father, police claim that more than £30,000 was taken from the Paris Saint-Germain star in small amounts during various online transactions.

“He used the log-in of a colleague and allegedly began to steal small amounts of money from the accounts of famous people with high purchasing power,” Sao Paulo police chief Fabio Pinheiro Lopes told local media.

“These people were completely unaware.

He paid £1,400 for one, £2,800 for another, and £7,000 for the third.

“The person who transferred the money in Neymar’s case was a bank employee, someone who was employed by a bank-hired outsourced firm.”

Arsenal has finalized Matt Turner’s £7.5 million transfer from the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.

And then there’ll be a link-up with the American goalkeeper…

