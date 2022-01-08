Chelsea player ratings: Lewis Hall shines on debut, but Lukaku and Werner were wasteful against Chesterfield.

Chelsea player ratings: Lewis Hall shines on debut, but Lukaku and Werner are wasteful against Chesterfield.

LEWIS HALL scored five goals in Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over non-league Chesterfield.

Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, and Andreas Christensen scored for the European champions before halftime, putting them 4-0 up.

Chelsea advanced to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s goal.

The travelling Chesterfield fans, on the other hand, got their chance in the 80th minute.

The fans went crazy when Akwasi Asante pulled one back.

But how does Simon Phillips think the Blues did?

Marcus Bettinelli has a rating of 7 out of 10.

He had very little to do, but he did it well and completed his task on his Chelsea debut.

For Chelsea, he appeared assured, at ease, and powerful.

Hudson-Odoi, Callum – 8

For Chelsea, he scored a fantastic goal and was thriving against weaker opponents.

He was looking to go forward at every opportunity from his new left wing back position, and he was doing a great job of it.

Andreas Christensen has a score of 7 on the board.

He did well to follow up and score for Chelsea with a headed goal, but he had very little to do at the back and did everything he needed to do well.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Malang Sarr (Malang Sarr) – 8

He was thriving in the central defensive position and taking his role seriously, looking to drive forward and actually being very calm when on the ball, creating opportunities for Chelsea from deep.

9

What a start for this young man.

Chelsea’s best player at the age of seventeen.

He was quick, energetic, up and down, excellent on the ball, and played a key role in three Chelsea attacking goals.

Hakim Ziyech is ranked number six in the world.

He was probably one of Chelsea’s quieter players in the first half, as he struggled to find his place in the game.

He made some good points, but he wasn’t as animated as we had hoped.

In the second half, he scored a good penalty.

Mateo Kovacic (8 points)

He only played 45 minutes, but he was fantastic for Chelsea again, controlling everything they did well and providing the creative spark in midfield.

7 Saul Niguez

He was a little quieter than most in the first half, but he did his job well, tackled well, and was comfortable and safe on the ball.

Christian Pulisic has a total of six assists.

He was quiet for Chelsea in the first half, much like Ziyech, and failed to take advantage of the lower opposition.

He did some good things and appeared to be a threat, but Chelsea’s best player by far.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.