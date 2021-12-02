Chelsea player ratings: Saul Niguez continues to be abysmal, while Mason Mount saves the day at Watford.

Saul Niguez continues to be abysmal for Chelsea, while Mason Mount saves the day for Watford.

With a 2-1 victory over Watford, Chelsea maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After a 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech scored to secure a crucial victory at Vicarage Road.

But who was Chelsea’s best player against the Hornets, and did anyone have a particularly memorable performance?

Here are Simon Phillips’ Chelsea player ratings…

In the first 45 minutes, he made two excellent saves to keep Chelsea in the game, and he couldn’t do much about Watford’s first goal.

Normally, he has little to do, but that is not the case at Vicarage Road.

One of the few Chelsea players who didn’t look too bad in the first 45 minutes, but still not great.

Unfortunately, he was forced to leave the game early in the second half due to a hamstring injury.

As Chelsea struggled to play out and were under pressure from Watford, he appeared a little befuddled in the heart of the defense.

He didn’t have Thiago Silva’s self-assurance.

When he moved to right centre-back in the second half, he improved.

He had a terrible first 45 minutes, which is unusual for him these days.

He was fumbling with the ball and appeared to be completely lost when attempting to retrieve it.

Like those around him, he improved dramatically in the second half.

When those around him were folding in the first half, the captain showed no composure.

As a wing-back, he was largely ineffective and did not contribute to the ball’s possession.

It’s no surprise that he was taken away.

Unfortunately, I’m unable to use some of the more derogatory terms I’d use to describe his performance.

He was dragged off at halftime and didn’t look League Two, let alone Premier League, quality.

It’s terrible.

He had yet another poor first 45 minutes; he couldn’t keep the ball, was constantly tackled, and his passing was also poor.

Watford scored after Loftus-Cheek mishandled the ball in midfield.

However, like the majority of Chelsea’s players, he did improve in the second half.

Another shockingly poor first 45 from Alonso at left wing-back, highlighting the huge difference in quality between him and Ben Chilwell.

Watford had set their sights on the Spaniard down the left flank.

He did, however, contribute to Chelsea’s second goal.

One of Chelsea’s few bright spots in attack.

He did a fantastic job finishing his goal and putting Chelsea ahead against the odds.

Even better, he helped Ziyech put Chelsea ahead.

In addition, he was all over the place…

