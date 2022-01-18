Chelsea players appear to have given up, and Thomas Tuchel appears to be the most frustrated he has ever been during a draw with Brighton.

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Brighton this evening, and when I say the players didn’t show up until the 80th minute, I’m not exaggerating.

Despite scoring the first goal of the game in the first half, Chelsea were extremely fortunate to be leading at half-time.

Brighton was the superior team and deservedly equalized in the second half.

They deserved a lot more, and they should have scored when they had the upper hand and were running circles around Chelsea.

However, when things go against Chelsea’s players, the same old recurring story emerges, namely that these players drop their heads and appear disinterested.

They did, however, appear uninterested in this game before it even began.

Thomas Tuchel was the most frustrated I’ve ever seen him on the touchline, and he even sat down for a long period in the first half, showing no emotion at all; I’ve never seen him like that at Chelsea.

When Hakim Ziyech scored his goal, he couldn’t even force a smile and didn’t even celebrate; it was hardly the image of a team that had just taken a 1-0 lead.

So, why are these players looking so down and out? Is it because of the Romelu Lukaku situation?

But the bottom line is that they didn’t fight tonight; they didn’t show any team chemistry or a willingness to fight for each other, the boss, and the club.

At times, they were on the verge of giving up.

Webster ran past three Chelsea players who didn’t even try to stop him; he just breezed past them and our players let him.

It was strange that Tuchel didn’t make any changes until the 80th minute, almost as if he had given up as well.

The entire night, as well as the atmosphere among the Chelsea team and players, was strange.

We knew we weren’t going to win this game from the moment we started playing; our body language was off, and we didn’t show any quality on the ball, no intensity, and no urgency until the last ten minutes, which was strange.

But here we are, again, questioning the mentalities of some of these players; this isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last.

