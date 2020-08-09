Chelsea plotting surprise move for Man City defender Stones

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing England international John Stones from Man City, according to the Mirror.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad following the arrival of Nathan Ake for £41 million earlier this month.

Frank Lampard is now ready to take advantage by signing Stones for a cut-price deal this summer.

FEATURE: Six alternative Premier League POTY nominees

Chelsea could sign the 26-year-old for just £20 million, which is less than half of the £47 million City paid for him back in 2016.

Stones has struggled to cement himself as a first-choice centre back under Pep Guardiola.

He’s played 24 times in all competitions this season and has been regularly benched by teammates Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi.

But Lampard could offer the player a route back to first-team football as he aims to strengthen his defensive options.

The Blues currently have Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori in Stones’ position.

It’s thought that Stones would provide competition to these players and maybe even form a defensive partnership with Tomori in the future.

The deal will depend on whether City are willing to take a loss on the England international.

His form has been unconvincing and it’s unlikely he will progress much further while Laporte and Otamendi remain in the side.

Stones could be sold in order to produce funds for Man City’s summer transfer targets.

Even though they recently went through to the Champions League quarter-finals, they’re already looking to improve their squad ready for next term.

They signed Valencia’s Ferran Torres for £20 million earlier this week and are currently in the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is also wanted by rivals Man Utd, so Guardiola will have to move quickly if he wants to get his man.

You can see all of City’s confirmed transfers on our completed transfers page.