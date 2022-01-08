Chelsea progresses in the FA Cup, while Newcastle is stunned by Cambridge in a giant-killing, and two non-league teams advance.

THE FA Cup third round has officially begun, with 21 matches scheduled for an action-packed Saturday.

Manchester City opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Swindon Town on Friday night.

And there’s plenty more to come, with nine third-round matches on Sunday and one on Monday evening.

On Saturday, however, with 21 games to choose from, keep up with all the scores in our roundup, which includes some non-league giant-killings…

Thanks to a 95th-minute own goal, BORO survived a huge scare to beat League Two Mansfield.

Uche Ikpeazu and Caolan Boyd-Munce scored within the first 14 minutes to give the visitors an early lead.

Mansfield, on the other hand, mounted a second-half comeback, with Oliver Hawkins pulling one back with just over 20 minutes remaining before Rhys Oates scored with five minutes remaining to ostensibly force extra-time.

Middlesbrough, however, advanced to the fourth round after John-Joe O’Toole deflected a teasing cross into his goal in the 95th minute.

The Cottagers needed extra time to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Fulham, who are currently second in the Championship, were unable to break the deadlock after 90 minutes.

Due to Covid, replays for the third and fourth round ties were canceled, but the West Londoners qualified for the next round thanks to a 105th-minute goal from Harry Wilson.

HUDDERSFIELD pulled off a stunning late comeback to defeat Burnley in the Premier League.

After Jay Rodriguez scored for the Clarets in the first half-hour, the Championship high-flyers were down a goal.

With 15 minutes remaining, Josh Koroma equalized for the Terriers, before Matty Pearson scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds to send Huddersfield into the fourth round.

The all-Championship third-round tie in the Midlands saw COVENTRY emerge victorious.

Late in the first half, Dominic Hyam scored to keep the Sky Blues in the competition.

Following their 21-point deduction, Wayne Rooney’s Rams will now focus all of their efforts on avoiding relegation.

LEAGUE TWO Hartlepool stunned Blackpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

The visitors took control of the tie early on after Keshi Anderson gave them an eighth-minute lead.

However, early in the second half, David Ferguson and Joe Grey scored to put the Tangerines out.

THE Eagles needed a second-half comeback to beat Millwall and advance to the FA Cup fourth round for the first time.

After only 17 minutes, Benik Afobe had put the visitors ahead.

But, before Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise scored seconds into the second half…

