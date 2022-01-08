Chelsea progresses in the FA Cup, while Newcastle is stunned by Cambridge in a giant-killing, and two non-league teams advance.

THE FA Cup third round has officially begun, with 21 matches scheduled for an action-packed Saturday.

Manchester City kicked off the season with a 4-1 victory over Swindon Town on Friday night.

There’s plenty more to come, with nine third-round matches on Sunday and one on Monday evening.

However, with 21 games to choose from on Saturday, keep up with all the scores in our roundup, which includes some non-league giant-killings…

BORO survived a huge scare to beat League Two Mansfield thanks to an own goal in the 95th minute.

Uche Ikpeazu and Caolan Boyd-Munce scored within the first 14 minutes to give the visitors an early lead.

Mansfield, on the other hand, mounted a second-half comeback, with Oliver Hawkins pulling one back with just over 20 minutes remaining before Rhys Oates scoring with five minutes remaining in the 90 to ostensibly force extra-time.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, advanced to the fourth round after John-Joe O’Toole deflected a teasing cross into his goal in the 95th minute.

The Cottagers needed extra time to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Fulham, who are currently leading the Championship, were unable to break the deadlock after 90 minutes.

Due to Covid, replays for the third and fourth round ties were canceled, but the West Londoners qualified for the next round thanks to a 105th-minute goal from Harry Wilson.

HUDDERSFIELD pulled off a stunning late comeback to defeat Burnley in the Premier League.

Within the first half-hour, the Championship high-flyers were down a goal to the Clarets’ Jay Rodriguez.

With 15 minutes remaining, Josh Koroma equalized for the Terriers, before Matty Pearson scored the game-winning goal in the dying seconds to send Huddersfield into the fourth round.

The all-Championship third-round tie in the Midlands saw COVENTRY emerge victorious.

Late in the first half, Dominic Hyam scored to keep the Sky Blues in the competition.

Following their 21-point deduction, Wayne Rooney’s Rams will now focus all of their efforts on avoiding relegation.

LEAGUE TWO Hartlepool beat Championship side Blackpool to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The visitors took control of the tie in the eighth minute, thanks to Keshi Anderson’s goal.

However, early in the second half, David Ferguson and Joe Grey scored to put the Tangerines out.

THE Eagles needed a second-half comeback to beat Championship side Millwall and advance to the FA Cup fourth round.

After just 17 minutes, Benik Afobe had given the hosts the lead.

But, before Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise scored seconds into the second half…

