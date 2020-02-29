Chelsea pulls draw to Bournemouth – News feed – England – Abroad

One point, that’s it for Chelsea. The Blues, with Olivier Giroud once again holder, leave with the draw point of Bournemouth (2-1) this Saturday, during the 28e Premier League day. They were twice scored, and returned to match their hosts with a double Alonso. The Spaniard scored the 2-2 goal in 85e minute. In the standings, Chelsea are in fourth place and Bournemouth in 17e. At the same time, West Ham dominated Southampton (3-1), while Newcastle and Burnley separated on a par score (0-0). To follow, at 6.30 p.m., Watford-Liverpool.

Results of the 28th day :

Friday

Norwich-Leicester 1-0

Saturday

Brighton-Crystal palace 0-1

Bournemouth-Chelsea 2-2

Newcastle-Burnley 0-0

West ham-Southampton 3-1

Sunday

Watford-Liverpool

Everton-Manchester United

Tottenham-Wolverhampton

Aston Villa-Sheffield United and Manchester City-Arsenal are postponed to a later date.