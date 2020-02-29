Chelsea pulls draw to Bournemouth – News feed – England – Abroad

One point, that’s it for Chelsea. The Blues, with Olivier Giroud once again holder, leave with the draw point of Bournemouth (2-1) this Saturday, during the 28e Premier League day. They were twice scored, and returned to match their hosts with a double Alonso. The Spaniard scored the 2-2 goal in 85e minute. In the standings, Chelsea are in fourth place and Bournemouth in 17e. At the same time, West Ham dominated Southampton (3-1), while Newcastle and Burnley separated on a par score (0-0). To follow, at 6.30 p.m., Watford-Liverpool.
Results of the 28th day :
Friday
Norwich-Leicester 1-0
Saturday
Brighton-Crystal palace 0-1
Bournemouth-Chelsea 2-2
Newcastle-Burnley 0-0
West ham-Southampton 3-1
Sunday
Watford-Liverpool
Everton-Manchester United
Tottenham-Wolverhampton
Aston Villa-Sheffield United and Manchester City-Arsenal are postponed to a later date.
.