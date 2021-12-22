Chelsea ratings: Blues youngsters Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale shine as they face Brentford’s Ross Barkley

Chelsea ratings: Blues youngsters Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale shine as they take on Brentford’s Ross Barkley.

With a battling 2-0 win over Brentford, Chelsea advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Thomas Tuchel gave a number of youngsters their first starts, but it was the Blues’ bench’s experience that ultimately won the game.

Chelsea were comfortable in possession throughout, but it was N’Golo Kante’s introduction that put the Brentford defense under pressure.

Kante took advantage of good positioning on the right and fed Reece James down the flank, who crossed for Pontus Jansson to turn the ball past his own goalkeeper for the game’s first goal.

Minutes later, Christian Pulisic won a penalty, which Jorginho converted – both of whom had been introduced at half-time.

Tuchel will be pleased with his team’s back-to-back clean sheets, but his team could have been down at halftime.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made a series of outstanding saves, and Trevoh Chalobah kept the defense well organized.

The following is Simon Phillips’ assessment of Chelsea’s performance.

With a brilliant save to deny Yoan Wissa’s close-range header early on and a save to save Rico Henry’s shot when he was through one-on-one, was the reason Chelsea kept a clean sheet.

Chelsea put a lot of faith in him tonight.

In the first half, he had a couple of chances at goal, but neither of them were of sufficient quality to trouble Alvaro Fernandez.

I thought it was a little unfair to ask the youngster to play out of position at wing-back on his debut, but he did well overall and played until the second half.

Under pressure from Bryan Mbuemo, great defending to knock the ball back to Kepa, who was about to score if it weren’t for the captain’s intervention.

With Brentford’s pace, the Spaniard looked vulnerable at times, and aside from a couple of good crosses and being steady on the ball, his signs of ageing are becoming more visible the more he plays at the moment for me.

In place of Thiago Silva, he was the leader and organizer in the back.

He doesn’t quite have the same calmness as his teammate, but he did his best to fill the void in Chelsea’s defense.

When he plays, he always appears to be a liability, and he was shaky with the ball, giving it away far too often.

He will occasionally do a few good things and get the basics right, but then give away three easy passes right after.

Unusual player.

To be fair, the second half was much better.

He, like Sarr, will do a few good things…

