Chelsea ratings: Soonsup-Bell and Vale are the bright spots for the Blues as they face Brentford’s Ross Barkley.

Chelsea advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel gave a number of young players their first starts, but it was the Blues’ bench’s experience that ultimately won them the game.

Chelsea were comfortable in possession throughout, but N’Golo Kante’s introduction put the Brentford defense under pressure.

Kante took advantage of good positioning on the right and fed Reece James down the flank, who crossed for Pontus Jansson to turn the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Christian Pulisic won a penalty, which Jorginho converted – both of whom had entered the game at half-time.

Tuchel will be pleased with his team’s back-to-back clean sheets, but they could have been down at halftime.

Trevoh Chalobah organized well in the middle of the defense, and Kepa Arrizabalaga made a string of brilliant saves.

The following is Simon Phillips’ assessment of Chelsea’s performance.

With a brilliant save to deny Yoan Wissa’s close-range header early on and a save to save Rico Henry’s shot when he was through one-on-one, was the reason Chelsea kept a clean sheet.

Tonight, Chelsea put a lot of faith in him.

In the first half, he had a couple of chances at goal, but neither of them were good enough to trouble Alvaro Fernandez.

I thought it was a little unfair to ask the youngster to play out of his natural position at wing-back on his debut, but he did well overall and played until the second half was halfway over.

Under pressure from Bryan Mbuemo, great defending to knock the ball back to Kepa, who was about to score if it weren’t for the captain’s intervention.

With Brentford’s pace, the captain looked vulnerable at times, and aside from a couple of good crosses and being steady on the ball, his signs of ageing are becoming more visible the more he plays at the moment for me.

He was the back’s leader and organizer, taking the place of Thiago Silva.

He doesn’t quite have the same calmness (who does? ), but he did his best to fill the void in Chelsea’s defense.

When he plays, he always appears to be a liability, and he was shaky with the ball, giving it away far too often.

He will occasionally do a few good things and get the basics right, but then give away three easy passes right after.

Unusual character.

To be honest, I thought the second half was much better.

He’ll do a few good things in attack, similar to Sarr…

