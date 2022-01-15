Chelsea ratings: The Blues should spend big on Rudiger and ship Ziyech out, while Pulisic deserves a hug.

Chelsea ratings: The Blues should spend big on Rudiger and ship out Ziyech, while Pulisic deserves a hug.

CHELSEA came to Manchester City with the intention of stealing a point, but were undone by Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance.

From the start, Thomas Tuchel’s team played the ball backwards, and on 70 minutes, KDB curled the ball past Kepa.

While it appeared that the plan was to batten down the hatches, boss Thomas Tuchel’s reactions on the sidelines suggested that he wanted much more.

Their final ball was abysmal, but their defending was heroic at times until City’s Belgian master stamped his authority on the game.

SunSport’s John Hutchinson gives Tuchel’s team a grade after they lost 1-0 to the league leaders.

With a brilliant save from Jack Grealish, who was clean through in the 39th minute, he kept his side in the game.

Edouard Mendy is away at Afcon, so he’s taking his chance.

With De Bruyne’s pearler, there wasn’t much you could do.

Chelsea must be insane if they do not offer the German defender a new contract.

He was clearly a world-class player, strong and shrewd in the face of City’s fluid attacking.

A true stalwart.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

With the Blues barely having a touch in the first 45 minutes, the man in charge of directing things at the back had his work cut out for him.

As City upped the ante in the second half, I pulled this and that a bit, but I still got high-level skills.

Chelsea’s ongoing injuries and positive Covid tests have thrust the 22-year-old into the spotlight in recent weeks.

He thwarted a number of City attacks with good positioning in the first 45 minutes.

Given the right wing-back position, but due to Chelsea’s dominance, he was more of a part of a flat back five.

Despite giving his all as usual, he grew tired as the game progressed.

Because of City’s dominance in possession, I barely noticed the Frenchman in the first 45 minutes.

Now that Jorginho is fit again, he’ll be nervously looking over his shoulder.

I’m not sure what he was thinking when he played backwards and then passed to Grealish.

Kepa, his keeper, saved the effort, which he was grateful for.

Any forward movement seemed to be aided by his booking.

Chelsea fans must have feared he wouldn’t last 90 minutes against the speedy City winger after he was booked after only six minutes for a foul on Sterling.

But, as Chelsea pushed for an equaliser, he remained a viable option. He wanted the ball, even if he didn’t always make the best of it.

As the game approached half-time, I finally noticed he was on the field – but only because he was injured.

Taking a break…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.