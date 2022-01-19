Chelsea ratings: Thiago Silva shines, Kepa shines in the absence of Mendy, but Romelu Lukaku flops once more in a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

CHELSEA dropped more points away at Brighton, drawing 1-1 to effectively end their Premier League title hopes.

Despite Hakim Ziyech’s opener from distance in the 28th minute, the Blues were never in control of the game.

On the hour mark, Graham Potter’s equalized with a deserving goal from Adam Webster, who headed home from a corner.

In a frustrating night for record-signing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea held on for a point at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea has now won just once in their last seven Premier League games.

SunSport evaluates and ranks the holders of the Champions League.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Brighton was always posing a threat, so he had to be on his toes.

He did a good job with his feet, contributing to Chelsea’s play and making a couple of big saves.

As a full-back, he was so limited that he couldn’t really contribute anything to Chelsea’s attacks when they were in possession.

At times, he was having trouble in the back.

As is so often the case, he was the best Chelsea player on the pitch, despite his teammates’ lack of competition.

On the ball, he’s classy, and he’s in command of Chelsea’s play from the back. Defensively, he’s also solid.

Even though he was one of Chelsea’s few bright spots in the game, he struggled to defend against a team that was all in and constantly attacking the goal.

When put under pressure, he always falters and is never much better than average, and tonight was no exception.

Lamptey was always going to give him the runaround, and he did.

His passing was poor, similar to Jorginho’s, and this allowed Brighton to control a large portion of the game.

He lost his individual battles and continued to give the ball away, which was uncharacteristic of him, but he didn’t seem to mind.

Throughout the first half, he was losing the physical battle in midfield, and some of his passes were also off, which is unusual for him.

His second half performance was poor, and he was frequently walked through by Brighton.

He was atrocious for the first 20 minutes until he scored, after which he improved slightly.

But he’s been lackluster since then, and he’s been dispossessed far too frequently.

He was fairly quiet, and he appeared to be lost in the pockets, but that was largely due to Chelsea’s collective lack of possession and inability to be progressive or imaginative enough.

He was a more animated member of our team…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.