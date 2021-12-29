Chelsea ratings: Trevoh Chalobah demonstrates defensive class after being exposed by Jorginho’s poor performance.

Chelsea ratings: After being exposed by Jorginho’s poor performance, Trevoh Chalobah shows defensive class.

CHELSEA were held at home by Brighton for the second time in a row, leaving Thomas Tuchel with more questions than answers.

He’ll be well aware that his team would have lost tonight without Romelu Lukaku and Edouard Mendy.

Lukaku scored the game’s first goal with a header from a corner, but he was outstanding in every aspect of the game, acting as a superb focal point for his teammates to play off of.

As Brighton gradually put pressure on Chelsea’s backline, the Blues relied on Mendy and Trevoh Chalobah to keep them ahead.

But they were only able to do so because Chelsea’s midfield was toothless, with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic both guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous positions.

And Brighton were rewarded for their hard work when Danny Welbeck rose highest to head in a last-minute equaliser.

Here’s what SunSport’s Kealan Hughes had to say about Chelsea’s performance.

After Chelsea took the lead, was kept busy, but Brighton’s main threat came from long range.

When it came time to collect set-pieces, he made a few saves and appeared relaxed.

Mendy puts on his usual show.

He only lasted 25 minutes and appeared to be in a lot of pain as he hobbled away.

However, he did not appear to be at ease playing at left wing-back and was occasionally exposed by Tariq Lamptey.

In the 17th minute, he came close to opening the scoring, but Robert Sanchez tipped his shot onto the post.

Pulisic had a difficult second half, with Solly March frequently outplaying him.

Rudiger could maraud forward whenever he wanted because he had a steady presence at the back.

However, he only lasted about 20 minutes before being forced to leave due to yet another injury.

He made a few rash tackles, but he was dominant in the air in his own box.

While Mendy was scurrying back to his goalline, he made a superb block to stop Neal Maupay.

However, he lost his man on a couple of occasions, with Jakub Moder and Maupay both coming close to scoring as a result of his poor defending.

After playing up front in the previous two games, he was shifted to right wing-back, and his lack of defensive awareness was exposed at times.

However, he worked well with Mount in attack, and the two, along with Lukaku, were Chelsea’s main threat.

The Italians put on a quiet performance, with Brighton controlling the majority of possession.

Graham Potter’s side had far too much freedom in and around the Chelsea box at times, resulting in a poor defensive performance.

On a couple of occasions, he appeared rusty and gave the ball away sloppily.

With Kovacic, Chelsea were missing N’Golo Kante…

