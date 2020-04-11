Chelsea ‘ready to part’ with Kante as they plan £50m transfer

Chelsea are prepared to let N’Golo Kante leave for Real Madrid in the next transfer window, while they are planning a bid for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to reports.

The France international hasn’t been at the top of his powers this season with injuries on three separate occasions leading to time out this campaign.

Kante is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in world football and he’s been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the past.

And now 90min claim that Chelsea are ‘ready to part’ with the 29-year-old and that Real Madrid have a ‘close eye on Kante’.

PSG ‘would make a serious bid of their own’ if they realise Kante could be available for transfer with Chelsea willing to let ‘him to leave at the end of the season if an acceptable bid is received’.

90min adds that Chelsea ‘remain more than happy with Kante’ but they ‘believe they have other good options in midfield moving forward’.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claims that with Emerson Palmeiri ‘likely to depart for either Juventus or Napoli’ this summer, Chelsea will make an offer for Leicester left-back Chilwell as they look to improve their squad.

Frank Lampard wants Chilwell to fill a ‘problem position’ with both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso playing there over Emerson this season.

Emerson could leave for £25m, while any deal for Chilwell could set Chelsea back ‘around £50m’ with the Foxes keen to get a good price.