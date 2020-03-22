Chelsea ‘ready to pay £120m for Sancho’ as four other targets named

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay £120m for Jadon Sancho, as they plan to spend heavily to rebuild their squad in the summer.

That’s according to James Olley, the Evening Standard’s chief football correspondent, who named four further players the Blues are in for.

In response to questions from fans who asked which players Chelsea are targeting in the summer, he said: “Despite that aim of trying to more resourceful, Chelsea are prepared to invest heavily this summer, especially given the FIFA transfer ban, the loss of Eden Hazard and a failure to land anyone in January.

“A move for Jadon Sancho has been discussed and the club are not put off by Borussia Dortmund’s valuation in the region of £120m. Competition will be fierce, however, as Manchester United are also serious about Sancho among a number of other clubs.

“The striker search will continue with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele their preferred target. Others on the shortlist include Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner. I’m not entirely sure the Wilfried Zaha situation is dead either, although Crystal Palace will have to lower their £80m asking price.

“The club are also keen on signing a left-back with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell heading that particular list.

“As with all clubs, they will be governed by who becomes available and when – a situation complicated further by uncertainty over when the transfer window will actually take place.”