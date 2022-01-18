Chelsea receives a boost in the Tchouameni transfer as Manchester United withdraws from the race for the £50 million Monaco star dubbed as Kante’s successor.

Chelsea receives a boost in the Tchouameni transfer as Manchester United pulls out of the race for the £50 million Monaco star dubbed Kante’s successor.

Manchester United is said to have pulled out of the race for £50 million-rated Aurelien Tchouameni, giving Chelsea a boost in their pursuit.

Some of Europe’s top clubs have expressed an interest in signing the Monaco star.

The Red Devils have apparently given up on the 21-year-old, according to Football London.

Instead, they’re concentrating on other central midfielders like RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

Tchouameni, who is also being pursued by Barcelona, was named Ligue 1’s young player of the year for the 2020-21 season.

And as a stalwart in Philippe Clement’s midfield, he has maintained his excellent form this season.

However, with Monaco potentially missing out on European competition next season, they may be preparing for life without the holding midfielder.

Chelsea, like United, has been linked with Declan Rice in the past, but they may have moved on.

Tchouameni could be the ‘complete’ player the Blues hoped Tiemoue Bakayoko would be when they paid £40 million for him in 2017.

“In terms of being the potential future fulcrum of Chelsea’s midfield, yes,” French football expert Jonathon Johnson said when asked if he could be the long-term successor to French compatriot and international teammate N’Golo Kante.

“However, I believe Tchouameni has the ability to do more than simply replace Kante.

“The Monaco midfielder has the makings of a rare complete midfielder, whereas Kante’s reputation isn’t built on attacking prowess.”

“Tchouameni has the potential to develop into the player Chelsea fans hoped Bakayoko would become.

“At his best, Tchouameni is a force of nature, and he has the potential to be the centerpiece of Tuchel’s new-look midfield.”

“My impression is that Kante’s Chelsea story is nearing an end rather than a beginning, so Tuchel should look to blend Tchouameni with Jorginho and Kovacic rather than his fellow Frenchman.”

