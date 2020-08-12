Chelsea ‘register interest’ in Ajax star despite Chilwell ‘softening’

Chelsea have ‘expressed an interest’ on Nicolas Tagliafico despite Leicester ‘softening their orginal demands’ for the Blues’ reported top target, Ben Chilwell.

The Blues have already strengthened their attack with the additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. But they know they need to bolster their defence as well to turn that excitement into a genuine title challenge.

Leicester, however, have set an asking price of £80m for Chilwell. Chelsea feel that is excessive, and therefore are looking at other targets.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester have ‘softened’ their stance on Chilwell’s price. Indeed, it follows reports last week that suggested the Foxes would be happy with just £50m.

But even so, Chelsea are searching for cheaper alternatives. And the answer could come from Ziyech’s former club.

The report claims that Chelsea are still keeping tabs on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico. The Argentina international is likely to leave the Dutch club this summer, and has the experience Chelsea require.

Chelsea have now ‘expressed an interest’ in signing Tagliafico, according to Sky. Previous reports have suggested a price tag of around €25m.

Another alternative for Chelsea, the report adds, is Sergio Reguilon. The Real Madrid star has thoroughly impressed on loan at Sevilla this season.

Tagliafico, though, is already preparing to leave Ajax this summer. His agent revealed back in May: “We are looking for a transfer for Tagliafico.

“We have agreed with Ajax that he would leave this year. After having spent two and a half seasons at the club, it’s the ideal moment for it.”

Two years remain on Tagliafico’s contract in Amsterdam. However, his departure could take place before then if Chelsea firm up their interest.