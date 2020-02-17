Chelsea ‘set to complete deal for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino’

Chelsea look set to make another move in the transfer market by bringing in Inter midfielder Matias Vecino.

The Blues landed Hakim Ziyech last week, with the Ajax midfielder set to join in the summer after agreeing a £40million move to Stamford Bridge.

And according to the Daily Express Frank Lampard could already be welcoming a second new figure come June, with the Premier League side happy to meet the £23million asking price for Vecino.

It is thought that Inter boss Antonio Conte would be happy to part with the player in order to collect some much-needed transfer funds of his own for the summer.

Chelsea face competition for the 28-year-old from Everton, who are also interested.

Vecino has made 17 Serie A appearances for Inter this season, scoring twice and making one assist.

Chelsea failed to make a single signing during the January window, despite having their transfer ban lifted.

The club had been banned from registering new players for two windows, but that was reduced on appeal.